How to watch John Deere Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the John Deere Classic begins Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. J.T. Poston will attempt to successfully defend his title from 2022. Last year’s PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young is in the field.
Jonas Blixt leads after Round 1 with a 9-under 62. Grayson Murray falls shortly behind at 7-under with a large pack following closely behind at 6-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 -7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:40 a.m. Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy
Featured Groups
8:18 a.m. J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim
8:29 a.m. Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)