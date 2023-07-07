Jonas Blixt takes first-round lead with 62 at John Deere Classic

“I played a lot of years on TOUR, and I'm very thankful for it, and I got to play with a lot of good players, a lot of good golf courses, a lot of good sponsors,” Blixt said. “Sometimes you just have to be grateful for what you have and what you experience as well and not always think about what could have been. So I kind of lean on that a little bit. Obviously I’m still hungry. I’m not saying that I’m quitting.”