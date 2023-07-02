PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the final round set for Sunday morning. Due to looming inclement weather, the tee times for Sunday have been moved up, with threesomes going off both the 1st and 10th tee.

    Rickie Fowler continues his resurgent season in pursuit of his first win since 2019. He leads the tournament by one stroke over a pair of Canadians in Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 9-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 6:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    6:55AM ET: Max Homa / Ben Griffin / Doug Ghim (1st Tee)

    *Finish Homa group then picks up*

    7:55AM ET: Cam Davis / Chez Reavie / Zecheng Dou (1st Tee)

    Featured Groups

    7:35 AM ET: Ryan Palmer / Kyle Reifers / Keegan Bradley (1st Tee)

    8:05 AM ET: Adam Schenk / Alex Noren / Troy Merritt (1st Tee)

    Featured Holes

    5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)

    PGA TOUR
