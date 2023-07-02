How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the final round set for Sunday morning. Due to looming inclement weather, the tee times for Sunday have been moved up, with threesomes going off both the 1st and 10th tee.
Rickie Fowler continues his resurgent season in pursuit of his first win since 2019. He leads the tournament by one stroke over a pair of Canadians in Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 9-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 6:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
6:55AM ET: Max Homa / Ben Griffin / Doug Ghim (1st Tee)
*Finish Homa group then picks up*
7:55AM ET: Cam Davis / Chez Reavie / Zecheng Dou (1st Tee)
Featured Groups
7:35 AM ET: Ryan Palmer / Kyle Reifers / Keegan Bradley (1st Tee)
8:05 AM ET: Adam Schenk / Alex Noren / Troy Merritt (1st Tee)
Featured Holes
5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)