Make Your Case: Can Rickie Fowler close out a Motor City breakthrough?

Pro: Of the top three contenders, I believe there is the most upside on Pendrith. A runner-up a year ago, he’s looking to be the third player this year (Jon Rahm at Sentry, Tony Finau in Mexico) to follow with a win the following year. His prodigious length is an asset around this place, and there’s minimal penalty for when the driver strays. He’s complementing that length with accurate irons, ranking third this week in SG: Approach. Unlike some of the others in conention, Pendrith won’t need a red-hot putter to sink his maiden TOUR victory. An above average day, like the ones he had in the first two rounds, could be enough. Plus, this is a place where we have seen breakthrough winners.