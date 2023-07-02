Chase Johnson experiences a gratifying finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 Min Read
Winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN makes first TOUR cut
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Chase Johnson needed this week. A week that told him he is on the right track. A week that told him he is good enough to keep going.
A week that started last Sunday with a three-shot victory at THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage ended this Sunday with a made cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
“It was definitely a lot of confirmation on everything that I've been working on in the last year,” said Johnson, who shot a 73 on Sunday to finish 7-under for the tournament.
Chase Johnson sinks 23-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
The 27-year-old pro does not have status on the PGA TOUR or the Korn Ferry Tour, but he was on the precipice of both in 2020. A final-round 63 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant presented by Blue nearly was enough. A win would have guaranteed full Korn Ferry Tour status through 2022 and a good chance at a PGA TOUR card through the 2020-21 combined season.
But he lost by one shot to Will Zalatoris. Then, the bottom fell out.
He missed the cut in nine of his next nine starts and 16 of the next 17 times he teed it up, ultimately losing his card at the end of the 2020-21 season.
It’s been a long journey back for the Kent State University alum. He has spent the year traveling to Monday qualifiers on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s made it through twice, each time making the cut later that week, first with a T25 at the Astara Chile Classic in April, then a T72 at the Veritex Bank Championship two weeks later.
“I think I've done like three Mondays in a row, lost in a playoff in one, lost by two in another, so it's been a grind,” he said.
The victory at THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage turned his fortunes. It earned him $20,000 and a spot in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic field. Back-to-back rounds of 70 were enough for him to make the cut, the first time in the tournament’s three-year history that the John Shippen winner made it to the weekend. It was also Johnson’s first made cut on the PGA TOUR. He missed the cut at the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, his only other TOUR start.
THE JOHN SHIPPEN winner Chase Johnson makes cut at Rocket Mortgage
“It hit pretty rock bottom there for a little bit,” the Barberton, Ohio native said. “The mental game was not in a good place, but the perseverance through that and to come out this week with a win and a made cut on the biggest stage that golf has, definitely a lot of positives to take from the week.”
What did he learn about himself? Patience is key. He got off to a slow start Friday but hung in to make the cut on the number. On Saturday he birdied three holes in a row after playing the first 12 in even-par. And, after stressing for much of the summer, he finally had some fun on the golf course.
“This week was awesome, I had a blast and the game was good,” he said.
So, what now? Some much-needed rest.
“We're going to the lake and we're hanging out with some family friends of ours. I get to hang out with the dogs in the water and stuff, a little R&R,” he said. “I'm going to take a little time, relax and then get back after it in a couple weeks.”
He’s earned it.