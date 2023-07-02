Chase Johnson experiences a gratifying finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The victory at THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage turned his fortunes. It earned him $20,000 and a spot in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic field. Back-to-back rounds of 70 were enough for him to make the cut, the first time in the tournament’s three-year history that the John Shippen winner made it to the weekend. It was also Johnson’s first made cut on the PGA TOUR. He missed the cut at the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, his only other TOUR start.