How to watch Travelers Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship. This year’s impressive crop of youngsters will take on the TOUR’s top players as the Travelers Championship hosts a Designated event for the first time.
Keegan Bradley leads the Travelers Championship by one shot at 21-under par over Chez Reavie. Stars looking to make a run at the leaders include Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler, who shot a career-low 60 in Saturday's round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
All-time greatest shots from Travelers Championship
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 2 Marquee Group: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 4 Featured Holes: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Marquee Group
9:05AM ET Tom Kim / Harris English
**Will pick up on 1st tee**
12:40PM ET Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama
Featured Groups
8:15AM ET Cameron Young / Andrew Landry
10:45AM ET Viktor Hovland / Sahith Theegala
Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Xander Schauffele / Sungjae Im
(will drop back to Corey Conners / Min Woo Lee when Schauffele/Im finish)
Stream 2: Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 16 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 15 (par 4)