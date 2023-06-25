PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

How to watch Travelers Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship. This year’s impressive crop of youngsters will take on the TOUR’s top players as the Travelers Championship hosts a Designated event for the first time.

    Keegan Bradley leads the Travelers Championship by one shot at 21-under par over Chez Reavie. Stars looking to make a run at the leaders include Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler, who shot a career-low 60 in Saturday's round.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    All-time greatest shots from Travelers Championship


    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    LIVE COVERAGE

    Loading...

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 2 Marquee Group: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET


    Marquee Group

    9:05AM ET Tom Kim / Harris English

    **Will pick up on 1st tee**

    12:40PM ET Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama


    Featured Groups

    8:15AM ET Cameron Young / Andrew Landry

    10:45AM ET Viktor Hovland / Sahith Theegala


    Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)


    Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Xander Schauffele / Sungjae Im

    (will drop back to Corey Conners / Min Woo Lee when Schauffele/Im finish)

    Stream 2: Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 16 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – 15 (par 4)

    MUST READS

    Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas display resilience at the Travelers Championship

    Keegan Bradley leads Travelers Championship with 54-hole scoring record

    Rickie Fowler cards career-low 60 at Travelers Championship

    Zac Blair, Eric Cole have more in common than solid play at Travelers Championship

    Five things to know: TPC River Highlands

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.