Eric Cole, Zac Blair have more in common than solid play at Travelers Championship

Having grinded away on the Minor League Golf Tour where he won more than 50 tournaments, Cole is a rookie on the PGA TOUR and becoming more comfortable with each round. With 64-65 to push to 11-under 129, he might trail Denny McCarthy by four at TPC River Highlands, but there’s been just one bogey in two days and Cole is in position to add to his already rich rookie campaign (three top-10s, seven top-25s, $2,672,402 in earnings).