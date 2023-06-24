Rickie Fowler cards career-low 60 at Travelers Championship





Fowler began Saturday’s round on the back nine due to inclement weather earlier in the day. He made the turn in 5-under 30 and made birdie on his first two holes after the turn. After three consecutive pars, he holed out from 66 yards for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He reached 10 under for the round by making a 7-foot birdie putt on the 199-yard eighth hole.