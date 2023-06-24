Rickie Fowler cards career-low 60 at Travelers Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Just a week after a record-tying performance at the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler carded a career-low 60 in the third round of the Travelers Championship.
Fowler’s Saturday scorecard at the par-70 TPC River Highlands featured eight birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys. He hit 14 greens in regulation and gained more than 3.5 strokes on the greens.
The 60 is Fowler’s career-low on the PGA TOUR, breaking his previous best of 62 that he shot most recently in the opening round of last week’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
Fowler’s 62 at LACC – which was matched minutes later by Xander Schauffele -- tied the record for lowest round in major history. Before last week, Branden Grace was the lone man to shoot 62 in a major. He did that in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship.
Fowler held a share of the 54-hole lead at Los Angeles Country Club before shooting a final-round 75 and finishing T5.
“Putting Sunday behind me, obviously bummed, but really just didn't have it on Sunday and really just tried to salvage what I could,” Fowler said after Saturday’s round at TPC River Highlands. “Then after seeing my daughter and wife coming off the 18th, a lot of that was kind of behind me.
“And then more just looking forward knowing how we've been playing, all the good stuff from last week, and just wanting to continue to go play some good golf and put myself in positions where I have chances to win.”
Fowler began Saturday’s round on the back nine due to inclement weather earlier in the day. He made the turn in 5-under 30 and made birdie on his first two holes after the turn. After three consecutive pars, he holed out from 66 yards for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He reached 10 under for the round by making a 7-foot birdie putt on the 199-yard eighth hole.
Needing a birdie on his final hole to shoot 59, Fowler’s approach shot on the ninth hole finished just off the green. His chip finished just low of the hole, allowing him to tap in for par.
“It started right where it landed,” Fowler said of his approach shot. “I thought the ball was going to drift a few yards. Thought it was going to come down right on the stick.
“I hit a great shot; executed what I wanted to.”
TPC River Highlands is known for giving players a chance to post historic numbers. The layout is one of the shortest on TOUR and was the site of Jim Furyk’s legendary 58 which remains the lowest round in PGA TOUR history. With the course softened by rain, TPC River Highlands also allowed a 61 from Patrick Cantlay and 62 by Justin Thomas on Saturday.
Fowler’s round of 60 is tied for the 13th lowest round in TOUR history.
Saturday’s round was another positive sign in Fowler’s comeback season. He arrived at the Travelers Championship ranked 17th in the FedExCup and 35th in the world ranking. He has seven top-10s this season, including a runner-up at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, as he seeks to end a four-year winless drought.