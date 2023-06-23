Rahm misses cut after shooting 67-71

The missed cut opens the door for Scottie Scheffler to overtake Rahm in the FedExCup race. Scheffler trails Rahm by 267 points and needs a solo-second finish or better to surpass him. Rahm has led the FedExCup since he won The American Express in January. Scheffler, who has won twice this season including THE PLAYERS, is No. 1 in the world ranking.