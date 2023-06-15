Round 1 Review: U.S. Open

It began, as any historic round does, with a lot of red numbers early. He made a 7-footer for birdie on No. 10, his first hole of the day, then tallied three more birdies alongside two bogeys to make the turn at 2-under. It was a birdie at the 18th that seemed to get Fowler’s round going. It was his first of four consecutive birdies courtesy of some premier approach play. His 15-foot birdie putt on 18 was followed with birdie putts of 5, 2 and 4 feet that gave him sole possession of the lead. He added to it at the sixth hole, taking advantage of the short 315-yard par-4. After laying up off the tee, Fowler stuck his approach to within 8 feet and drained the putt to jump to 7-under. His lone spot of bother came on the par-5 eighth where he drove it right into a barranca. But as it so often does during a great round, Fowler had fortune on his side and a window between a walking bridge and tree to advance his ball through the mess and into the fairway. He hit his approach to 13 feet and walked in his 10th birdie of the day. He made every putt inside 15 feet.