Five Cinderellas to watch at U.S. Open

“I just want him to enjoy the experience,” Browne, Sr., said. “I remember my first U.S. Open at Oakmont in ’94, and what a big deal it was. He’s been around the game forever. He’s caddied for me in the Masters Par 3 Contest. He’s caddied for me on TOUR. I would take him to the golf course when he was 4 years old, and I’d look around: ‘Where’s Olin?’ He’d be rolling down the hill off the back of the tee.”