PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 123rd U.S. Open heads to Los Angeles, California with Los Angeles Country Club hosting a major championship for the first time. Matt Fitzpatrick will go from coast-to-coast to try to successfully defend his win from last year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second major triumph. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has two TOUR titles so far this season. Jon Rahm is looking to win his second major of the season after taking the Masters in April.

    The reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will try to win his fifth major. Four of the world's top 10-ranked players are all looking for their first major win in Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Viktor Hovland (No. 5), and a pair of California kids in Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Max Homa (No. 7) Another Californian with some ties to the host venue is Collin Morikawa, who has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 12 majors and was part of the winning U.S. squad (with Scheffler) at the 2017 Walker Cup at LACC.

    Click here for tee times and the leaderboard.

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 22 at the Travelers Championship.

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-8 p.m. (USA), 8 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBC). Saturday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)

    Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.

    For more live streaming information,click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.

    MUST READS

    The First Look

    Max Homa’s L.A. Story

    Inside the Field

    Nine Things to Know: Los Angeles Country Club

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.