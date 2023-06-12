How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

The reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will try to win his fifth major. Four of the world's top 10-ranked players are all looking for their first major win in Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Viktor Hovland (No. 5), and a pair of California kids in Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Max Homa (No. 7) Another Californian with some ties to the host venue is Collin Morikawa, who has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 12 majors and was part of the winning U.S. squad (with Scheffler) at the 2017 Walker Cup at LACC.