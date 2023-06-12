How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 123rd U.S. Open heads to Los Angeles, California with Los Angeles Country Club hosting a major championship for the first time. Matt Fitzpatrick will go from coast-to-coast to try to successfully defend his win from last year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second major triumph. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has two TOUR titles so far this season. Jon Rahm is looking to win his second major of the season after taking the Masters in April.
The reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will try to win his fifth major. Four of the world's top 10-ranked players are all looking for their first major win in Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Viktor Hovland (No. 5), and a pair of California kids in Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Max Homa (No. 7) Another Californian with some ties to the host venue is Collin Morikawa, who has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 12 majors and was part of the winning U.S. squad (with Scheffler) at the 2017 Walker Cup at LACC.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 22 at the Travelers Championship.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-8 p.m. (USA), 8 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBC). Saturday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information,click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.