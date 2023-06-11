The First Look: U.S. Open

FIELD NOTES: Matt Fitzpatrick will head from coast-to-coast to try to successfully defend his U.S. Open title at LACC. The last player to go back-to-back at the U.S. Open was Brooks Koepka (2017-18), breaking a near 30-year drought of repeat champions (Curtis Strange, 1988-89)… World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second major triumph. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has two TOUR titles so far this season. Scheffler is in the midst of an all-time ball-striking season, sitting first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee, and Approach the Green… World No. 2 Jon Rahm, is looking to win his second major of the season, after taking the Masters in April. Rahm has four victories already in 2023 and a runner-up at the Mexico Open at Vidanta… Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major in almost a decade but he’s seemingly done everything else on the PGA TOUR since then. The reigning FedExCup champion missed the cut at the Masters but finished tied for seventh at the PGA Championship… The final six spots in the field will be determined Monday after the RBC Canadian Open via the Official World Golf Ranking. If there are still open spots, the USGA will determine entry via alternate lists across Final Qualifying sites… Four of the world's top 10-ranked players are all looking for their first major win in Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Viktor Hovland (No. 5), and a pair of California kids in Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Max Homa (No. 7)… Another Californian with some ties to the host venue is Collin Morikawa, who has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 12 majors and was part of the winning U.S. squad (with Scheffler) at the 2017 Walker Cup at LACC.