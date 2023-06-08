PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: U.S. Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 123rd U.S. Open takes place next week in Los Angeles, California with the North Course at The Los Angeles Country Club hosting for the first time.

    Scroll below to see the players who qualified and how exemptions are earned into the U.S. Open. The field below is listed alphabetically as of Thursday, June 8th at 11 a.m. ET:

    FIELD

    Abraham AncerK.H. Lee
    Ryan ArmourMin Woo Lee
    Paul BarjonLuke List
    Sam BennettShane Lowry
    Keegan BradleyHideki Matsuyama
    Michael BrennanDenny McCarthy
    Barclay BrownMatthew McClean
    Olin Browne, Jr.Rory McIlroy
    Hayden BuckleyMcClure Meissner
    Sam BurnsAdrian Meronk
    Patrick CantlayPhil Mickelson
    Frankie Capan IIIKeith Mitchell
    Ben CarrFrancesco Molinari
    Christian CavaliereTaylor Montgomery
    Gunn CharoenkulTaylor Moore
    Stewart CinkOmar Morales
    Wyndham ClarkCollin Morikawa
    Eric ColeKyle Mueller
    Corey ConnersSebastián Muñoz
    Patrick CoverRyutaro Nagano
    Joel DahmenJoaquin Niemann
    Jens DantorpWilco Nienaber
    Cam DavisAlex Noren
    Jason DayVincent Norrman
    Bryson DeChambeauDavid Nyfjall
    Alejandro Del RayCarlos Ortiz
    Wenyi DingMatthieu Pavon
    Nick DunlapTaylor Pendrith
    Nico EchavarriaCorey Pereira
    Austin EckroatMito Pereira
    Harris EnglishVictor Perez
    Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraThomas Pieters
    Tony FinauJ.T. Poston
    Ross FisherAldrich Potgieter
    Matt FitzpatrickSeamus Power
    Tommy FleetwoodDavid Puig
    Simon ForsströmAndrew Putnam
    Rickie FowlerJon Rahm
    Ryan FoxPatrick Reed
    Sergio GarciaPatrick Rodgers
    Ryan GerardJustin Rose
    Deon GermishuysGordon Sargent
    Brent GrantAlex Schaake
    Jonathan GreyXander Schauffele
    Jordan GumbergScottie Scheffler
    Adam HadwinJesse Schutte
    Paul Haley IIAdam Scott
    Nick HardyIsaac Simmons
    Brian HarmanRoger Sloan
    Padraig HarringtonCameron Smith
    Tyrrell HattonJordan Smith
    Russell HenleyJacob Solomon
    Berry HensonJordan Spieth
    Lucas HerbertScott Stallings
    Charley HoffmanSamuel Stevens
    Tom HogeSepp Straka
    Max HomaKevin Streelman
    Billy HorschelJustin Suh
    David HorseyPreston Summerhays
    Viktor HovlandAdam Svensson
    Mackenzie HughesAndrew Svoboda
    Sungjae ImNick Taylor
    Ryo IshikawaSahith Theegala
    Dustin JohnsonJustin Thomas
    Yuto KatsuragawaDavis Thompson
    Martin KaymerMichael Thorbjornsen
    Si Woo KimAusten Truslow
    Tom KimBrendan Valdez
    Chris KirkKarl Vilips
    Kurt KitayamaAaron Wise
    Brooks KoepkaGary Woodland
    Matt KucharDylan Wu
    Romain LangasqueAlexander Yang
    Thriston LawrenceCameron Young
    Hank LebiodaCarson Young

    EXEMPTION CRITERIA

    • 1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2013-22)

    • 2. From the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place

    • 3. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship

    • 4. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship

    • 5. Winners of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2022 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)

    • 6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2019-2023)

    • 7. Winners of the PGA Championship (2018-2023)

    • 8. Winners of The Open Championship, conducted by The R&A (2018-2022)

    • 9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-2023)

    • 10. Winner of the 2022 European Tour BMW PGA Championship

    • 11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2022 Tour Championship

    • 12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Open (June 16-19) to the initiation of the 2023 U.S. Open

    • 13. The top five players in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt

    • 14. The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

    • 15. The top two players from the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023

    • 16. The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt

    • 17. The top two finishers from the 2023 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt

    • 18. Winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship, conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)

    • 19. Winner of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking) (must be an amateur)

    • 20. Winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)

    • 21. Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

    • 22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 22, 2023

    • 23. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of June 12, 2023 (if not previously exempt)

    • 24. Special exemptions selected by the USGA

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

