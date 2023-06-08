Inside the Field: U.S. Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 123rd U.S. Open takes place next week in Los Angeles, California with the North Course at The Los Angeles Country Club hosting for the first time.
Scroll below to see the players who qualified and how exemptions are earned into the U.S. Open. The field below is listed alphabetically as of Thursday, June 8th at 11 a.m. ET:
FIELD
|Abraham Ancer
|K.H. Lee
|Ryan Armour
|Min Woo Lee
|Paul Barjon
|Luke List
|Sam Bennett
|Shane Lowry
|Keegan Bradley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Michael Brennan
|Denny McCarthy
|Barclay Brown
|Matthew McClean
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|Rory McIlroy
|Hayden Buckley
|McClure Meissner
|Sam Burns
|Adrian Meronk
|Patrick Cantlay
|Phil Mickelson
|Frankie Capan III
|Keith Mitchell
|Ben Carr
|Francesco Molinari
|Christian Cavaliere
|Taylor Montgomery
|Gunn Charoenkul
|Taylor Moore
|Stewart Cink
|Omar Morales
|Wyndham Clark
|Collin Morikawa
|Eric Cole
|Kyle Mueller
|Corey Conners
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Patrick Cover
|Ryutaro Nagano
|Joel Dahmen
|Joaquin Niemann
|Jens Dantorp
|Wilco Nienaber
|Cam Davis
|Alex Noren
|Jason Day
|Vincent Norrman
|Bryson DeChambeau
|David Nyfjall
|Alejandro Del Ray
|Carlos Ortiz
|Wenyi Ding
|Matthieu Pavon
|Nick Dunlap
|Taylor Pendrith
|Nico Echavarria
|Corey Pereira
|Austin Eckroat
|Mito Pereira
|Harris English
|Victor Perez
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Thomas Pieters
|Tony Finau
|J.T. Poston
|Ross Fisher
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Seamus Power
|Tommy Fleetwood
|David Puig
|Simon Forsström
|Andrew Putnam
|Rickie Fowler
|Jon Rahm
|Ryan Fox
|Patrick Reed
|Sergio Garcia
|Patrick Rodgers
|Ryan Gerard
|Justin Rose
|Deon Germishuys
|Gordon Sargent
|Brent Grant
|Alex Schaake
|Jonathan Grey
|Xander Schauffele
|Jordan Gumberg
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Hadwin
|Jesse Schutte
|Paul Haley II
|Adam Scott
|Nick Hardy
|Isaac Simmons
|Brian Harman
|Roger Sloan
|Padraig Harrington
|Cameron Smith
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Jordan Smith
|Russell Henley
|Jacob Solomon
|Berry Henson
|Jordan Spieth
|Lucas Herbert
|Scott Stallings
|Charley Hoffman
|Samuel Stevens
|Tom Hoge
|Sepp Straka
|Max Homa
|Kevin Streelman
|Billy Horschel
|Justin Suh
|David Horsey
|Preston Summerhays
|Viktor Hovland
|Adam Svensson
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Andrew Svoboda
|Sungjae Im
|Nick Taylor
|Ryo Ishikawa
|Sahith Theegala
|Dustin Johnson
|Justin Thomas
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Davis Thompson
|Martin Kaymer
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Si Woo Kim
|Austen Truslow
|Tom Kim
|Brendan Valdez
|Chris Kirk
|Karl Vilips
|Kurt Kitayama
|Aaron Wise
|Brooks Koepka
|Gary Woodland
|Matt Kuchar
|Dylan Wu
|Romain Langasque
|Alexander Yang
|Thriston Lawrence
|Cameron Young
|Hank Lebioda
|Carson Young
EXEMPTION CRITERIA
• 1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2013-22)
• 2. From the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
• 3. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship
• 4. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship
• 5. Winners of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2022 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)
• 6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2019-2023)
• 7. Winners of the PGA Championship (2018-2023)
• 8. Winners of The Open Championship, conducted by The R&A (2018-2022)
• 9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-2023)
• 10. Winner of the 2022 European Tour BMW PGA Championship
• 11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2022 Tour Championship
• 12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Open (June 16-19) to the initiation of the 2023 U.S. Open
• 13. The top five players in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt
• 14. The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
• 15. The top two players from the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023
• 16. The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt
• 17. The top two finishers from the 2023 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt
• 18. Winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship, conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)
• 19. Winner of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking) (must be an amateur)
• 20. Winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
• 21. Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
• 22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 22, 2023
• 23. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of June 12, 2023 (if not previously exempt)
• 24. Special exemptions selected by the USGA
