Rory McIlroy looks to make history at the RBC Canadian Open
3 Min Read
With a win he would become the first golfer in tournament history to pull off a hat trick
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
TORONTO – Rory McIlroy had nearly 30 feet for birdie on 13 and the murmurs began to swell. “We Want Rory” was the chant. The unmistakable Canadian noise of banging hockey boards accented it.
McIlroy rolled in the birdie, his sixth of the day, and entered “The Rink” hole with that trademark bounce in his step. He knew Saturday needed to be all gas, no brakes.
Rory McIlroy sinks 29-foot birdie at RBC Canadian
And through 54 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, he’s got history in his sights, as he sits in an six-way tie for second, just two shots back of the lead after a third-round 66.
C.T. Pan leads at 14 under after his own 6-under 66 Saturday.
If McIlroy was to capture the Canadian Open title again Sunday, he would be the first golfer in the tournament’s 117-year history to pull the hat trick, and the first on the PGA TOUR to win any event three times in a row since Steve Stricker in 2009-11.
The last golfer on TOUR to win an event three times in a row on three different courses was Tiger Woods, who won the former WGC Championship from 2005-07.
McIlroy was sitting down for lunch while Nick Taylor was putting a bow on a 9-under 63 earlier in the day – setting the course record in the process. Tommy Fleetwood shot an 8-under 64 earlier, while Justin Rose and McIlroy’s playing partner Saturday, Mark Hubbard, shot matching 66s. That group is all part of the crew at 12 under through 54 holes.
McIlroy said he was aware of how the course would be playing Saturday and he was prepared to take it deep.
“It was sort of one of those days where, yeah, conditions were better, a little warmer, golf course played shorter. With the rain yesterday it was still quite receptive. So, yeah, it was prime for scoring,” McIlroy said. “It's really that back nine you need to take advantage of. But it was nice to sort of have what I felt was a cushion after playing the front nine so well.”
Rory McIlroy’s interview after Round 3 of RBC Canadian
McIlroy was 2-under par through 5 and was dialled in on the par-5 7th but knocked his wedge off the flagstick and the ball bounced 50 feet away. An unlucky break, McIlroy said. He added a birdie on No. 8 before adding three in a row from Nos. 11-13.
Rory McIlroy converts birdie at RBC Canadian
He had a final birdie try from just nine feet on the par-5 18th, but he lipped out and had to settle for par.
With how tight the leaderboard is shaping up to be for Sunday’s finale, it feels “eerily similar” to McIlroy as the last two RBC Canadian Opens. In 2019, he was tied for the lead with Webb Simpson through 54 holes. And in 2022, McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas were neck-and-neck.
“Looks like there could be a lot of guys around the lead tomorrow, so it’s going to be a really interesting day,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy was second in both Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Tee to Green in the third round, and once again he was buoyed by the Toronto crowd trying to will him across the finish line for the third year in a row.
Rory McIlroy’s Round 3 highlights from RBC Canadian
With all the excitable fans, however, McIlroy knows another win at the RBC Canadian Open will be a special one – but this time, just for him.
“I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I've never won a tournament three times in a row. I felt like last year the win wasn't just for me it was for a few other things,” McIlroy said. “But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me.”