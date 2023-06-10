Nick Taylor, Corey Conners in position to break RBC Canadian Open drought

Tyrrell Hatton shot the composite-course record at Oakdale on Friday, an 8-under 64. That matched the regular course record at Oakdale, shot by member Bruce Berdock in 1986. That matched the regular course record at Oakdale, shot by member Bruce Berdock in 1986. Taylor’s career low on TOUR is a 62, shot earlier in the year at the Sony Open (ironically, when he was paired with Sigg, too). “I’ve only played with him twice,” Sigg said with a laugh, “and I think he’s the best golfer in the world.”