Wil Bateman's putter gamble pays off at RBC Canadian Open

Golfers at Oakdale are shuttled from the driving range to the first tee and with mid-afternoon Toronto traffic holding up his van, Bateman decided he would switch out his putter for Friday. On Thursday he needed 32 putts en route to a 2-over 74 and was 149th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Friday he went from an Odyssey mallet-style putter to an Odyssey ‘San Diego’ blade from Toulon Design and only needed 23 putts – nine fewer than the day prior. He moved all the way up to third in Strokes Gained: Putting during the second round.