1D AGO

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event.

    Harry Hall leads the Charles Schwab Challenge by three heading into the weekend.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:20 a.m. ET - Luke Donald, Collin Morikawa

    Featured Groups

    8:50 a.m. ET - Joel Dahmen, Kurt Kitayama

    9:55 a.m. ET - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

