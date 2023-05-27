How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event.
Harry Hall leads the Charles Schwab Challenge by three heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
9:20 a.m. ET - Luke Donald, Collin Morikawa
Featured Groups
8:50 a.m. ET - Joel Dahmen, Kurt Kitayama
9:55 a.m. ET - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)