Lee Hodges penalized for ball overhanging hole past 10 seconds
1 Min Read
Adds one stroke to third-round score at PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lee Hodges’ par putt dropped on Oak Hill’s 17th hole on a soggy Saturday at the PGA Championship.
But his score goes down as a bogey.
Hodges’ 16-foot par putt at the beastly par-4 17th slid by and hung on the lip, precariously close to falling in. Hodges arrived at the hole, waited and eventually watched the ball fall into the cup. But he had waited more than 10 seconds after arriving at the hole.
Per Rule 13.3a, a player is allowed reasonable time to reach the hole and 10 more seconds to see whether the ball falls in the hole.
The PGA Championship Rules Committee issued the following statement:
“During play of the 17th hole, Hodges played his first putt to the edge of the hole and after having walked up to the hole, behind his ball, he then waited more than 10 seconds. The ball then fell into the hole, after the 10-second limit provided for in the Rule. As a result, Hodges received a one-stroke penalty, under Rule 13.3a, and the ball was holed.”
Hodges made bogey at 18 for a 5-over 75. He stands 10-over total through three rounds in his PGA Championship debut.