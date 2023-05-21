Round 3 review: PGA Championship

McIlroy carded 1-under 69 in Saturday’s third round at Oak Hill to post 1-under 209 through 54 holes, five shots back of Koepka. The world No. 3 recorded three bogeys in a four-hole stretch to close his front nine, then bounced back with three back-nine birdies. He hacked it around the 17th but saved bogey with an up-and-down from behind the green, and he got up-and-down for par at the last. He’s within striking distance in pursuit of his first major title since 2014.