Jason Day’s long road back to the winner’s circle

It’s trivial to wonder whether Day thought he’d be back in the winner’s circle. For a while, the 35-year-old Australian wondered if he would ever play pro golf again. Those thoughts surfaced a few years ago at the height of Day’s back issues. He found himself just going through the motions, checking off an arbitrary number of events to meet his contract minimums. He would hardly practice before the tournament started, saving what little pain-free golf he had for when it mattered. The stress was piling up outside of golf, too, as his mother, Dening, was diagnosed with cancer. He never told his wife, Ellie, but he seriously considered retiring from the game. There wasn’t any one moment that convinced him to keep going – he was just plenty used to sticking it out. It’s all he knew.