Austin Eckroat in position for a life-changing day at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Now he’s in a position to earn a two-year exemption on TOUR with a strong performance Sunday. If it’s anything like the third round, he should have a good chance. Eckroat shot his career-best round on TOUR despite a double bogey on the par-3 7th. He birdied five of his first six holes, then birdied No.’s 8 and 9, to immediately wash away the two dropped shots. He picked up birdies on No.’s 12, 17 and 18 to finish the round. Eckroat was fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting on Saturday. He made 123 feet of putts.