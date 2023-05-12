Scottie Scheffler to be mic’d up on practice range at AT&T Byron Nelson
PGA TOUR LIVE segment planned for 7:45 a.m. Eastern on Friday at TPC Craig Ranch
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
What’s it like for Scottie Scheffler to prepare for a competitive round at his hometown event?
The Dallas native is set to share his insight Friday morning at the AT&T Byron Nelson, as Scheffler will participate in a mic’d-up segment from the practice range at approximately 7:45 a.m. Eastern, ahead of his 8:34 a.m. Eastern tee time at TPC Craig Ranch. The segment will air on the Main Feed of PGA TOUR LIVE, streamed on ESPN+.
Scheffler, the world No. 2 and reigning PLAYERS champion, joins a long list of players to participate in mic’d-up segments on competition days this season, a revolutionary year in player access during broadcasts.
Max Homa participated in a walk-and-talk with the CBS broadcast crew during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open in January, en route to a victory at Torrey Pines. Keith Mitchell followed suit the next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Collin Morikawa participated in a mid-round walk-and-talk at The Genesis Invitational; Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas did so at the Masters.
Among Scheffler’s planned topics of discussion are his warm-up routine, first-round performance at TPC Craig Ranch, thoughts on the course and specific holes, and what it’s like to compete in his home state of Texas. The segment will be hosted by Justin Kutcher and Craig Perks.
Others to go mic’d-up during a pre-round range session this season include Sam Burns at the Valspar Championship and Tyrrell Hatton at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. These segments typically run for five to seven minutes on PGA TOUR LIVE.
During his pre-tournament press conference at the WM Phoenix Open in February, Scheffler provided a dash of foreshadowing on the matter.
“That would be something I'd have to really think about, which I haven't done yet, but maybe I will more in the future,” Scheffler said at the time. “I haven't been approached yet, so I haven't really had to think about it. Maybe I will now. We'll see.”