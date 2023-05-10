Parents’ sacrifice keeps K.H. Lee hungry for three-peat at AT&T Byron Nelson

Sang Moo, who spent countless days and weeks with his son in training camps and tournaments both at home and abroad, added that his son readily accepted what they could provide to him. “We were a little short (of money) at the time. Even if we didn't say it, he knew it,” said Sang Moo. “If all his friends wore Nike, I had to buy him non-branded clothes. Kyoung-Hoon (K.H.) was not shy at all and trained hard. Why is there no shame in a young boy’s heart?”