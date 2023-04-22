PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 3 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Saturday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.

    Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel and Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

    The team of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler lead after a second-round 67 in the Foursomes format. Team Sunjae Im/Keith Mitchell and defending champions Cantlay/Schauffele are in close pursuit.

    Click here for a breakdown of the team format and how it works.



    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    All-time shots from the Zurich Classic


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:51AM ET Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick & Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda

    Featured Groups

    10:04AM ET Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor

    10:30AM ET Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim & Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Finish Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim & Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari

    Pick Up: Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard

    Stream 2: Finish Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick & Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda

    Pick Up: Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery & Aaron Rai/David Lipsky

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – 14 (par 3)

