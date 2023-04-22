How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Saturday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.
Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel and Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.
The team of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler lead after a second-round 67 in the Foursomes format. Team Sunjae Im/Keith Mitchell and defending champions Cantlay/Schauffele are in close pursuit.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
9:51AM ET Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick & Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda
Featured Groups
10:04AM ET Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor
10:30AM ET Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim & Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Finish Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim & Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari
Pick Up: Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard
Stream 2: Finish Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick & Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda
Pick Up: Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery & Aaron Rai/David Lipsky
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 14 (par 3)