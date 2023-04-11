A day after contending at Masters, Sam Bennett cheering on college teammates

Bennett had already locked up low amateur by moving day at the Masters, breezing through the first two rounds with just one bogey. The 23-year-old was the lone amateur to survive the cut. He even was in the final group to start the third round. His 36-hole score of 8-under at the Masters was the best of any amateur in a major championship since Ken Venturi’s 9-under at the 1956 Masters. And while Bennett knew little about Venturi’s accomplishments, the student body at College Station sensed history in the making.