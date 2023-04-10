Rory McIlroy withdraws from the RBC Heritage
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage, PGA TOUR Communications announced.
Currently seventh in the FedExCup standings, McIlroy successfully defended his title at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in his season debut and followed it up with a pair of top-3 finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T2) and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (3rd).
McIlroy, the No. 3 ranked player in the world, ranks 8th in Strokes Gained: Total and 2nd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green this season.