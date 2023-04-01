Padraig Harrington strong on Saturday with 68
1 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
SAN ANTONIO — Padraig Harrington said some of his pals on the PGA TOUR Champions texted him Thursday night.
They congratulated the 51-year-old on an opening-round 68 at the Valero Texas Open, good for share of sixth place. Harrington followed that with a 73, and he drifted into a tie for 26th. Then, in a third round that saw an average score of 72.18, Harrington shot another 68 for, presumably, another round of text messages from the over-50 set.
“I’m quite happy with it,” Harrington said. “I certainly lost a few shots yesterday looking at that cut, probably lost two or three shots. I looked up at the leaderboard after 11 holes yesterday and saw that I was in like 12th spot but only three shots off the cut and I froze for a good five holes. Yeah, so kind of regretting those now.
Padraig Harrington gets first birdie of his round on No. 11 at Valero
Harrington made the cut with three strokes to spare. He played the opening nine Saturday at the Oaks Course at even par, then made four birdies on the more scoreable back in a bogey-free round.
“Maybe a low one tomorrow will get us in the hunt,” he said.
Harrington said Thursday that his body expectedly suffers a bit more after walking a tournament round.
“There’s a few aches and pains,” he said after his third round. “A few new aches and pains, too.”
His friends sending the text messages get it. And Harrington likely would be hearing from them again Saturday night.