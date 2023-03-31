Tiger Woods included in Masters’ pre-tournament press conference schedule
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods has not officially announced his participation in this year’s Masters, but the tournament’s pre-tournament press conference schedule provides another hint about his plans.
Tiger Woods is scheduled to speak to the media at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a schedule released Friday by Augusta National. Woods also appears in the field that is available on the tournament’s website. Unlike on the PGA TOUR, there is no commitment deadline for the Masters. Players must commit to PGA TOUR events by 5 p.m. the preceding Friday.
Woods’ participation in the Masters has been assumed since he successfully completed four rounds earlier this year at The Genesis Invitational. He tied for 45th place after shooting an opening-round 69 and a 67 in the third round, his lowest score since returning from his 2021 car crash. The lack of a formal announcement from Woods seems to imply that his recovery from competing at Riviera has gone as planned and that he will be ready to compete Thursday. Woods is a five-time Masters champion.
The bulk of pre-tournament interviews at Augusta National will be conducted Tuesday. Other big names scheduled to speak that day include reigning FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters and PLAYERS champion.
The full schedule is below:
Monday, April 3
1:30 p.m. Jason Day
2:00 p.m. Harrison Crowe & Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
2:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth
3:00 p.m. Cameron Smith
Tuesday, April 4
9:30 a.m. Rory McIlroy
10:00 a.m. Jon Rahm
10:30 a.m. Tom Kim
11:00 a.m. Tiger Woods
1:30 p.m. Justin Thomas
2:00 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick
2:30 p.m. Max Homa
3:00 p.m. Scottie Scheffler
3:30 p.m. Patrick Cantlay
Wednesday, April 5
11:00 a.m. Fred S. Ridley
Chairman, Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament
Thursday, April 6
8:00 a.m. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson
Immediately following the Honorary Starters Ceremony