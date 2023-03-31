Tiger Woods included in Masters’ pre-tournament press conference schedule

Woods’ participation in the Masters has been assumed since he successfully completed four rounds earlier this year at The Genesis Invitational. He tied for 45th place after shooting an opening-round 69 and a 67 in the third round, his lowest score since returning from his 2021 car crash. The lack of a formal announcement from Woods seems to imply that his recovery from competing at Riviera has gone as planned and that he will be ready to compete Thursday. Woods is a five-time Masters champion.