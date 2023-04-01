Patrick Rodgers resists rough Moving Day conditions to maintain lead
3 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
SAN ANTONIO — Nothing much stirred for 13 holes on moving day at the Valero Texas Open.
At No. 14, it was off to the races.
Playing straight downwind on a breezy Saturday at TPC San Antonio, the 551-yard par-5 yielded 40 birdies, more than any other hole at the Oaks Course. Patrick Rodgers, the leader for the entire third round, made one of them. So did eight of the 11 players within five shots of his 54-hole lead. Rodgers and most of his chasers made birdie on the short par-4 17th, too. Chris Kirk was the exception. He eagled it.
Chris Kirk sinks 55-foot eagle putt at Valero
Those two holes provided much of the scoring drama in a round that began late due to fog delays way back on Thursday morning. No one in contention shot better than 4-under 68 in a round that averaged nearly two-tenths of a stroke over par of 72. As it turned out, moving day provided barely a budge.
Before it moved in 2010 to TPC San Antonio, the Texas Open was a scoring bonanza. The field used to play the resort course at La Cantera, where scores in the mid-60s were typical. Tommy Armour III shot 26-under 254 there in 2003, a 72-hole scoring record that stood until 2017.
Those days are gone. The Oaks Course is longer, tighter, rockier and more complex. No one expects scores in the mid-60s. Now they’re a bonus.
On Saturday, Rodgers shot 1-under 71 to finish at 12 under, a shot ahead of 2019 Texas Open winner Corey Conners, who shot 69. Rodgers made three birdies, but he took three putts on the par-4 sixth and made bogey from a greenside bunker after a pushed drive on the par-5 18th.
Patrick Rodgers gets up-and-down for birdie at Valero
“I didn’t quite take advantage the way I had in the previous rounds,” said Rodgers, who started 66-67. “A little sloppy with the wedge play. A little sloppy on the greens. But I knew there was a long way to go heading into today.”
Rodgers never lost his lead. It narrowed to one stroke late in the day, but until his bogey on the final hole Rodgers made few mistakes of consequence.
“It was part of the patience I had,” he said.
Conners made seven birdies Saturday, including five on the back nine, the 14th and 17th among them.
“I love this golf course and feel really comfortable out here,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun battle, but I’ll be giving it my all.”
Conners missed a 7-foot birdie putt to tie Rodgers, who in 235 starts has three runner-up finishes but no wins.
“I think we all know what’s at stake with a win out here,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t gotten the job done in my career, but it’s quite a thrill.”
Finishing in third alone at minus 9, Matt Kuchar brought a 5-under round to the tee of the par-5 18th. He hooked his drive into a cactus, took an unplayable lie and made double. He shot 69 with six birdies — the 14th and 17th among them.
“This is a tough golf course, one that it’s easy to go wayward, easy to make some big numbers,” Kuchar said. “It’s a course I have a huge amount of respect for. It is a tough, demanding golf course and I paid the price with a poor tee shot on the last.”
Now 30, Rodgers is 52nd on the FedEx Cup points list with a chance to move up significantly — and secure a two-year exception on TOUR. Sunday represents his fourth time as the 54-hole leader, most recently in November at the RSM Classic, where he tied for 10th.
“This is why I play,” Rodgers said. “Why I compete. And I can’t wait to get out there tomorrow.”