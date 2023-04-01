Patrick Rodgers resists rough Moving Day conditions to maintain lead

Playing straight downwind on a breezy Saturday at TPC San Antonio, the 551-yard par-5 yielded 40 birdies, more than any other hole at the Oaks Course. Patrick Rodgers, the leader for the entire third round, made one of them. So did eight of the 11 players within five shots of his 54-hole lead. Rodgers and most of his chasers made birdie on the short par-4 17th, too. Chris Kirk was the exception. He eagled it.