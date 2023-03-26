How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 5: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Four exciting Quarterfinal matches carried into the late afternoon of Saturday with the winners advancing to the Semifinal round. No. 13 seed Sam Burns ended Mackenzie Hughes' Cinderella run by defeating him, 3-and-2. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler battled back from 3-down against a resurgent Jason Day. Scheffler and Burns will tee it up at 10:05 a.m. ET. The No. 3 seed Rory McIlroy used all 18 holes to take care of No. 6 Xander Schauffele, winning with a birdie at the last. No. 15 Cameron Young held off a surging Kurt Kitayama on the back nine to win 1-up as well. McIlroy and Young will be the second group off the tee Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. ET.