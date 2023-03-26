How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 5: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Day 5 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Sunday. The final day in Austin will feature the two Semifinals in the morning, followed by the Championship Match and Consolation Match on Sunday afternoon.
Four exciting Quarterfinal matches carried into the late afternoon of Saturday with the winners advancing to the Semifinal round. No. 13 seed Sam Burns ended Mackenzie Hughes' Cinderella run by defeating him, 3-and-2. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler battled back from 3-down against a resurgent Jason Day. Scheffler and Burns will tee it up at 10:05 a.m. ET. The No. 3 seed Rory McIlroy used all 18 holes to take care of No. 6 Xander Schauffele, winning with a birdie at the last. No. 15 Cameron Young held off a surging Kurt Kitayama on the back nine to win 1-up as well. McIlroy and Young will be the second group off the tee Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. ET.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)