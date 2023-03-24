Rory McIlroy's driver steals the show at WGC-Dell Match Play

Did he. The kinship between player and implement was on full and glorious display throughout Thursday, but especially on the last hole of his late match at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. With a 1-up lead on the 18th tee at Austin Country Club, McIlroy delivered “the perfect swing at the perfect time,” launching a 375-yard downwind drive to 3 feet, 9 inches to close out a tight, well-played match with Denny McCarthy.