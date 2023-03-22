Match recaps from Wednesday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

It’s not as if Poston should be asked for his credentials when big tournaments such as this WGC at Austin CC are held. After all, it was only two years ago when Billy Horschel took down Scottie Scheffler and walked away with the top prize here. Quite a week for Horschel, who won $1.82 million and only lost once in seven matches. The man who beat him? None other than Poston, by 4 and 2 in the second game of group play. The man who took Horschel to the 19th hole in the quarterfinals that year? Fleetwood. So if you connect the dots and digest Poston’s methodical dismantling of Fleetwood – he was 2-up through five and never lost his grip – one would have to say some respect is owed. Yet Poston is quite OK with staying humble. “If I can just give myself a putt, I feel like I’m always in it,” he said after playing his last 13 holes in a bogey-free 4 under to pull the upset. “I’m just trying to hit fairways and greens and let the putter get hot.”