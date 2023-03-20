PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Wednesday with group play. Scottie Scheffler (1) will look to defend his title from last year after beating Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the 2022 Final .

    Jon Rahm (2), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4) and Max Homa (5) round out the top 5 seeds for the event.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.

    Scores


    Full tee times


    Play the Bracket Challenge!


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel). 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+


    WednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Wednesday

    Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 2 Marquee Group: 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Marquee Group

    10:42 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Cam Davis

    **will leave to pick up**

    12:54 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

    Featured Groups

    10:20 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

    11:26 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 13 (par 4)

    Linear TV Window: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 1: Finish Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings

    Pick Up: 3:06 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar

    Stream 2: Finish Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

    Pick Up: 3:50 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 13 (par 4)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole - 11 (par 3)

    Thursday

    Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 2 Marquee Group: 11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Marquee Group

    11:48 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

    Featured Groups

    10:20 a.m. Tony Finau, Adrian Meronk

    10:42 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Harris English

    12:10 p.m. Max Homa, Kevin Kisner

    12:32 p.m. S a.m. Burns, Ad a.m. Scott

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 13 (par 4)

    Linear TV Window: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 1: Finish Homa, Kisner

    Pick Up: 3:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Denny McCarthy

    Stream 2: Finish Spieth, Montgomery

    Pick Up: 2:44 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 13 (par 4)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole - 11 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    The First Look


    Five Things to Know: Austin Country Club


    Play the Bracket Challenge


    Five matches to watch on Wednesday


    What do the numbers say about match play?