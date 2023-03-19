The First Look: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler, fresh of his win at THE PLAYERS Championship, returns to defend his title from a year ago. Scheffler already defended one title this year, the WM Phoenix Open… Eight of the world’s top-nine players will tee it up with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and Viktor Hovland all in the field… Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are the two eligible golfers who have decided to not play at Austin Country Club… Justin Suh at No. 77 in the OWGR is currently the last man in the field. Suh had a solid Florida Swing, finishing T5 at The Honda Classic, T24 at Bay Hill, and T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship… Min Woo Lee, who was in the group tied for sixth at TPC Sawgrass with Suh, is teeing it up on TOUR again. Lee, who was in the final pairing with Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass, is inching closer to earning Special Temporary Membership and is firmly in the mix to earn a TOUR card via the DP World Tour Ranking at year’s end… Kevin Kisner, who has simply been a star at Austin Country Club the last few years having notched a win and two runner-up results in the last four events, is back in action… Others with solid recent results who are teeing it up include the 2021 winner Billy Horschel and last season’s consolation-match winner Corey Conners… Notable debutants at the WGC-Dell Match Play include two-time TOUR winner Tom Kim, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard winner Kurt Kitayama, and rising star Sahith Theegala… Jason Day, who won the first edition of this championship in Austin, has very much returned to form of late. He has missed two cuts this season, but when he finds the weekend he has not finished outside the top 21 in any of those 10 events. He’s currently on a run of T7-5-T9-T10-T19… Scheffler has been the only Texan to take the title in Austin, but there are plenty of other stars from the Lone Star State that are in form like Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris.