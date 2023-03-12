PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of THE PLAYERS Championship begins Sunday as the best players in the world descend on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.

    One of the strongest fields of the season includes PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama. And that's just to name a few. There will be 600 FedExCup points going to the winner and a purse worth $25,000,000.

    Scottie Scheffler leads at 14-under par with Min Woo Lee two shots behind heading into Sunday

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PexcelGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course


    Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group


    Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups


    Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    ESPN+ coverage.

    Enhanced Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ Individual feeds capturing every shot of every group on every hole in the morning Until 12 PM Thursday and Friday, 1 PM on Saturday and Sunday


    RDS - Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    TSN - Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2 - Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes, Every Shot Live: Canadian Players Feeds

    MARQUEE GROUP

    8:11 a.m. ET - Justin Thomas, Tom Kim

    FEATURED GROUPS

    7:44 a.m. ET - Adam Scott, Sepp Straka

    8:02 a.m. ET - Kevin Kisner, Will Zalatoris

    MUST READS

    PLAYERS lead displays Scheffler's well-rounded game


    Chase pack surprises at PLAYERS Championship


    Five Things to Know: Min Woo Lee


    By the numbers: No. 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship


    Nine Things to Know: TPC Sawgrass