How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of THE PLAYERS Championship begins Sunday as the best players in the world descend on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.
One of the strongest fields of the season includes PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama. And that's just to name a few. There will be 600 FedExCup points going to the winner and a purse worth $25,000,000.
Scottie Scheffler leads at 14-under par with Min Woo Lee two shots behind heading into Sunday
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PexcelGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
ESPN+ coverage.
Enhanced Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ Individual feeds capturing every shot of every group on every hole in the morning Until 12 PM Thursday and Friday, 1 PM on Saturday and Sunday
RDS - Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm
TSN - Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm
CTV2 - Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes, Every Shot Live: Canadian Players Feeds
MARQUEE GROUP
8:11 a.m. ET - Justin Thomas, Tom Kim
FEATURED GROUPS
7:44 a.m. ET - Adam Scott, Sepp Straka
8:02 a.m. ET - Kevin Kisner, Will Zalatoris