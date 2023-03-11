5 things to know: Min Woo Lee

Lee’s journey into contention at TPC Sawgrass has been an eventful one. He had to overcome calf cramps in the first round, requiring on-course medical attention from a physiotherapist between shots. He still shot 68 in the first round. "I just swung my driver, and at the end of it I kind of overextended my calf and wasn't the best of timing,” Lee said about the cramp that struck after he hit his tee shot on No. 15 and hampered him during his final four holes. He birdied the par-5 16th but closed the round with bogeys on his final two holes, including a tee shot into the water at the Island Green.