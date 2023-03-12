PLAYERS lead displays Scottie Scheffler’s well-rounded game

Knost described him as a “sponge,” absorbing the collective knowledge his elders had about the game that captivated him. Scheffler would sit on an overturned range basket and watch as the coach they all shared, Randy Smith, taught the likes of Leonard, a former Open and PLAYERS champion. But Scheffler also wasn’t afraid to mix it up with the PGA TOUR players in his midst. Short-game competitions were common, an area of the game where a kid could compete against adults. Scheffler didn’t just hold his own, however. He won a majority, often frustrating the players who made their living at the game.