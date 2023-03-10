The chance encounter that resurrected Ben Griffin's career

“When I was in talks about coming back to golf, I told (Doug) and Jesse and Mike, ‘If I am going to make a run in professional golf, I can’t have any sort of financial burden,’” Griffin said last summer, shortly after clinching his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour. “I’m spoiled to say that right now, but that’s the way it is. If you have any of that on your mind, it’s just going to be something you have to deal with, and for me it’s one less thing I have to worry about.