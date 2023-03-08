10 years ago: Tiger Woods' 2013 PLAYERS title fueled by caddie’s words

“I think he gave it some good thought and said, ‘You know what? I think you’re probably right. I should do better there,’” LaCava said. “I don’t think he had a bad attitude going into it; I just think he had a bit of a defeatist attitude. That changed a little bit. He ends up winning in 2013; I think that led to the big hug, and he was just appreciative of the fact that I got his mindset in the right spot for that place.