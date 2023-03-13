After canceling two flights, Tom Hoge finishes T3 at THE PLAYERS

Hoge’s third-round tee time was not assured until the final threesome completed Round 2 on Saturday morning. Eric Cole reached No. 18 at 2 over; at the time, 64 players stood 1 over or better. Cole faced a 39-foot birdie try that would have moved the cut to 1 over. He two-putted, though, and 75 players advanced to the third round at 2 over or better – including Hoge.