Home game for Nico Echavarria at PLAYERS … after intending to be away this week

As of seven days ago, Echavarria would be unable to work at home this week. He plays out of TPC Sawgrass, and the practice facility would be occupied. He was set to visit with family and friends in south Florida – “practice a little, relax a lot, watch a lot of THE PLAYERS Championship on TV” – then drive to Tampa for next week’s Valspar Championship. He was so committed to this plan that he flew to Puerto Rico from Fort Lauderdale.