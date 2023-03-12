Scottie Scheffler isn’t sneaking up on anyone

Ask Scheffler how his life has changed, and he’ll tell you he’s asked to do more off the course now. He talks to the media more, often about the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, which he’s swapped back and forth with Rahm and McIlroy. (His playing partners at the outset of this PLAYERS withdrew with illness and missed the cut, respectively.) He has to manage his time these days and can’t hang out at the course all day like when he was a rookie.