The First Look: THE PLAYERS Championship

LAST TIME: Cameron Smith started both his front and back nines at TPC Sawgrass with four straight birdies on route to a final-round 66 and a one-stroke victory over Anirban Lahiri. The Australian had circles on his card on Nos. 1-4 before bogeying Nos. 7-9. He made the turn and added birdies on each of Nos. 10-13 and another on the par-3 17th for good measure – one-putting eight of his final nine holes and making a record-tying 10 birdies in the round. It was his fifth win on TOUR. Lahiri, who was the 54-hole leader, also birdied the 17th and needed one more on 18 to tie Smith, but his approach came up short of the green. Paul Casey finished third at 11 under while Kevin Kisner (10 under) and Keegan Bradley (9 under) rounded out the top five. It was a week unlike any other at THE PLAYERS, with weather wreaking havoc on the best players in the world. The first round alone lasted more than 54 hours. It was the first Monday finish at THE PLAYERS since Fred Funk’s victory in 2005.