How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Sunday as Arnold Palmer's Bay Hil Club & Lodge welcomes a star-studded field including 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

    Kurt Kitayama leads by one over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler heading into Sunday.

    Scheffler returns to Bay Hill looking to successfully defend his title from last year. Other past winners in the field include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day are at the top of the leaderboard. World No. 8 Max Homa will try to join Jon Rahm with three wins this season.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)


    Television: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+


    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada Broadcast

    Golf Channel - Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    RDS - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    RDS Direct - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    TSN - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

