Summertime spots at The Open for Kurt Kitayama, Harris English, Davis Riley
3 Min Read
Written by Jeff Babineau @JeffBabz62
ORLANDO, Fla. – All in all, it was a pretty nice Sunday for Kurt Kitayama, who earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. A couple of players who had close calls and solid finishes also received some good news after the final round.
There are some great perks that come with winning, led by the three-year exemption that Kitayama earned, as well as a $3.6 million winner’s check. He also learned that his victory gets him back in The Open, which will be staged in July at Royal Liverpool in England.
“Last year was special, with it being at St. Andrews,” Kitayama said after shooting 9-under 279 for his first PGA TOUR victory. “The Open Championship is a really cool experience. I haven’t done well, but just got to try to keep getting myself back in it and keep getting better.”
With his victory on Sunday, Kitayama rose to 19th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of three U.S. events that are part of the 2023 Open Qualifying Series. Sunday’s top three finishers who were not previously exempt for The Open are now in. In addition to Kitayama, punching their tickets to Royal Liverpool were Bay Hill runner-up Harris English and Davis Riley, who tied for eighth.
This will be English’s eighth start at The Open. He played at Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) in 2014, missing the cut, the only time he has missed a cut at The Open.
“It’s one of my favorite tournaments of the year. Nothing beats an Open Championship,” English said.
Riley played early on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and turned in one of the top rounds of the day, shooting 66. He and Trey Mullinax tied for the last Open spot, but it went to Riley because he held a higher spot on the Official World Golf Ranking into the week.
Riley entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational ranked 74th; Mullinax was 103rd.
“I came really close to getting into (The) Open a year ago, coming off a really nice summer, but I narrowly missed out,” Riley said. “It’s one of those tournaments you dream of as a kid to go play. You watch the greats – Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player – the names are endless.
“You play those tournaments on video games and you hope one day that it comes to fruition. To get to play it, to have that opportunity, would be incredible.”
Mullinax will be first reserve. He tied for 21st last summer at The 150th Open, his first. A highlight included a 66 that he posted in the third round at St. Andrews’ Old Course. He will get into this summer’s Open field should any of the three players ahead of him on Sunday earn their way in via another category.
Mullinax was a late Open entry a year ago, qualifying late after his first PGA TOUR victory at the Barbasol Championship.
“Logistically, it was crazy,” Mullinax said. “Obviously, I made it work. My clubs showed up, but some of them were bent, so I had to get them fixed and all that good stuff. (But) it was awesome. So much different than what I played growing up.”
The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship and Memorial Tournament presented by Workday are the three U.S. events in which top finishers can earn a spot in The Open.
The qualifying spots were three of the 34 that will be available at 15 professional events in nine countries in 2023. Tours included are the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour. Players also will have a chance to qualify locally in July, just prior to The Open, at Burnham & Berrow; Dundonald Links; Royal Cinque Ports; and West Lancashire.