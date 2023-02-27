Five Things to Know: Bay Hill

Over the last decade-and-a-half, headlined by a 2009 redesign led by Palmer, Bay Hill has sharpened its teeth. Since 2007, only three Arnold Palmer Invitational winners have finished with a score of 14 under or lower. In 2020, with Tyrrell Hatton winning at 4 under and only four players finishing under par, Bay Hill ranked as the toughest stop on the PGA TOUR with an average score of 2.1 over par. That number remained north of par in 2021, with an average score of slightly more than 1 over. Scottie Scheffler shot 5 under last year to win and only 10 players finished under par.