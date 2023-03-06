At Arnie's Place, Kurt Kitayama proves he is far from a work in progress

Steadily he progressed, first at college, then on some developmental tours, and even on the DP World Tour, where he won twice. He lives in Las Vegas, and he has improved through playing money games with Schauffele and Collin Morikawa. Nothing has been easy. In his post-round news conference, he reeled off 10 tours on which he has competed. (He forgot one; the number was 11). There is no place like the PGA TOUR, and nothing like being a winner on it. He once won a tournament on the Asian Development Tour where he was paid afterward in cash. Good thing that didn't happen on Sunday. His haul was $3.6 million, which nearly doubled his career earnings.