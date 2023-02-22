Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington among finalists for World Golf Hall of Fame

The late Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time PGA TOUR winner whose competitive career peaked with his victory at the 1973 Open Championship at Troon, and who later made his mark as a CBS Golf commentator and golf course designer, also made the list of finalists. So did Johnny Farrell, who learned the game as a caddie, won the 1928 U.S. Open, and went on to become the longtime head pro at Baltusrol Golf Club.