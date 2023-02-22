The Coody twins are both playing The Honda Classic and they’re ready to run

Fields said the race went off at such a frantic pace that even the Texas track team stopped its training to watch. The indoor track at Texas is only 40 yards long; the idea was for players to sprint until they got near the finish, slow down, touch the wall, then sprint back, slowing down before the wall at the finish. Only the Coody twins weren’t much for the slow down part. Soon they were flying to the finish, neck and neck, neither brother willing to lose. Just before they crashed hard into the wall – Parker still claims to have won by an inch – each twin put his right arm out to cushion the blow. Simultaneously they hit. Both broke the radial tip of their right elbow. Exact place. Exact injury. Twins!